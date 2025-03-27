MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales growth rebounded in February, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.Retail sales climbed 3.6 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the revised 2.3 percent increase seen in January.On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 1.3 percent, in contrast to the 1.2 percent decrease in January. Non-food sales alone advanced 1.6 percent, and demand for food products rose by 0.6 percent.Sales at service stations showed an increase of 0.4 percent, while 0.3 percent fewer sales were seen at department stores.Further, data showed that employment in the retail sector dropped 0.6 percent from January but increased 1.3 percent from the last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX