WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold ticked higher on Thursday due to heightened uncertainty surrounding U.S. policy and expectations that China may continue its rapid pace of gold buying for the next three to six years.Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $3,036.33 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.7 percent at $3,074.94.Goldman Sachs and BofA have raised their gold price forecasts amid trade-war tensions.U.S. President Donald Trump has ratcheted up transatlantic trade tensions by announcing a new 25-percent tariff on all auto imports.n a late-night post on his Truth Social platform, Trump threatened to impose even steeper tariffs on the European Union and Canada if they collaborate to harm the U.S. economy.Analysts said Trump's auto tariff threat will disrupt global trade and underpin local inflation.On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said it's not clear the impact of rising tariffs will prove temporary and cautioned that secondary effects could push inflation expectations and prices higher in a consistent way that may require the Fed to consider tightening monetary policy down the road.Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the latest tariff news as well as U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, pending home sales and Q4 GDP data.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX