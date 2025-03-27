BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound rose to a 2-day high of 194.88 against the yen, from an early low of 193.56.Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8334, 1.2929 and 1.1433 from early lows of 0.8350, 1.2877 and 1.1383, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 196.00 against the yen, 0.81 against the euro, 1.30 against the greenback and 1.16 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX