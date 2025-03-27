COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales increased for the seventh successive month in February, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.Retail sales rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in February, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in January.The growth in February was due to more sales demand for food and other daily necessities and other consumer goods, which increased by 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, sales of clothing showed a notabale decline of 2.5 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 5.0 percent increase in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX