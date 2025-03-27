MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial producer prices in Malta fell for a second month in a row in February led by a slump in prices of intermediate goods, preliminary data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The producer price index dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year following a 0.9 percent fall in January.Among the main industrial groupings, intermediate goods prices logged a 3.5 percent decline while prices in the capital as well as consumer goods categories rose 1.4 percent each. Energy sector prices continued to remain unchanged.Domestic producer price inflation accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.4 percent. Non-domestic producer prices fell 1.7 percent after a 2.2 percent decline in the previous month.Total producer prices dropped 0.1 percent from January when they edged up 0.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX