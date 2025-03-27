BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth accelerated somewhat in February after easing sharply in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 2.9 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 2.3 percent rise in January.Sales of non-food products grew 9.3 percent from last year, and those of food products were 3.0 percent higher. On the other hand, automotive fuel sales alone plunged by 9.8 percent.Mail-order or online sales advanced 19.7 percent yearly in February.On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX