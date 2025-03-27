BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has expressed serious concerns about China's unfair and anti-competitive trade policies and practices.At a meeting via video conference Wednesday, Greer spoke with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng to exchange views on the U.S.-China economic and trade relationship.A USTR press release termed the discussion as 'candid'. Ambassador Greer outlined how President Donald Trump is establishing a robust and reinvigorated trade policy that promotes domestic investment and productivity, enhances America's industrial and technological advantages, defends its economic and national security, and benefits American workers and businesses.Both the top officials who are in charge of the respective nation's foreign trade agreed on the importance of maintaining communication going forward.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX