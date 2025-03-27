Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.03.2025 13:00 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

27th March 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 26th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

26th March 2025 48.74p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 48.90p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

27thMarch 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.