WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a muted note amidst anxiety ahead of the release of final 4th quarter GDP data from the U.S. as well as the PCE-based inflation readings for February. Fresh tensions on the trade-tariff front also weighed on crypto market sentiment.The final update on the fourth quarter GDP is due on Thursday morning. According to the second estimate released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on February 27, the American economy expanded at an annualized rate of 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. The slowest growth in three quarters was a decline from the 3.1 percent growth in the third quarter.For the year 2024, the Fed had projected a median economic growth of 2 percent in September 2024 which it revised upwards to 2.5 percent in December 2024.For the year 2025, the Fed had projected a median change in real GDP of 2 percent in September 2024 which it revised upwards to 2.1 percent in December. However, concerns about economic growth in the U.S. have been renewed with the ever-intensifying trade war. The Fed has taken cognizance of this and revised the GDP growth projection downwards to 1.7 percent.In data to be released on Friday, markets expect the year-on-year PCE Price Index to be steady. The core component thereof is however expected to see an uptick. The month-on-month PCE Price Index and the core component are also expected to remain steady.The GDP update assumes significance for crypto markets, given the risk-on sentiment that is triggered by expectations of economic growth. The inflation data is also keenly watched for it is considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Amidst anxiety ahead of the updates, overall crypto market capitalization has fallen 1.7 percent overnight to $2.84 trillion.Bitcoin slipped 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $86,940. Year-to-date losses are a little less than 7 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $88,043 and $85,861. Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed inflows of $90 million on Wednesday as compared with inflows of $27 million a day earlier.Ethereum has shed 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $2,016. The leading alternate coin traded between $2,070 and $1,982 during the past 24 hours.Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed outflows of $6 million on Wednesday as compared with outflows of $3 million a day earlier.4th ranked XRP plunged 4.4 percent overnight to trade at $2.34, around 39 percent below the all-time high touched in January 2018. The cryptocurrency has however surged 12.9 percent till date in 2025.5th ranked BNB however added 0.34 percent overnight at its current trading price of $634. BNB is currently trading 20 percent below the all-time high touched on December 4, 2024.The price of 6th ranked Solana dropped 4.9 percent overnight, lifting year-to-date losses to more than 27 percent.8th ranked Dogecoin also tumbled 5 percent overnight to trade at $0.1935. Despite gains of more than 12 percent in the past week, DOGE is trading 76 percent below the previous peak scaled in May 2021.9th ranked Cardano lost 4.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.7328. ADA is currently trading 76 percent below the record high touched in September 2021.10th ranked TRON also gained 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $0.2339 which is 47 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high recorded on December 4, 2024. 12th ranked Toncoin topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of 6.3 percent.27th ranked Hyperliquid topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight decline of 10.9 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX