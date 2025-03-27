WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration says laser strikes targeting aircraft continue to be dangerously high in the United States.Pilots reported a total of 12,840 laser strikes to the FAA last year. While that is a 3 percent decrease from 2023, the numbers are still too high.The highest number of laser strikes were reported in California - 1,489. It is followed by Texas (1,463) and Florida (810).Shining a laser at an aircraft poses a serious safety threat and is a federal crime. Lasers can incapacitate pilots, many of whom are flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers. Pilots have reported 328 injuries since the FAA began tracking laser strike reports in 2010.People who shine lasers at aircraft face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for repeated offenses. Violators can also face federal criminal penalties of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as state and local penalties.The FAA urged people to report laser strikes to it and local law enforcement agencies.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX