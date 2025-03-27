Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Buzz Capital 2 Inc. (TSXV: BUZH.P) ("Buzz2" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that, further to its news release of February 25, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,100,000 common shares priced at $0.05 per common share for total gross proceeds of $105,000 (the "Private Placement").

In accordance with Policy 2.4, the Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement primarily for identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. There is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has paid cash finders' fees totalling $6,475 to an eligible arm's length finder.

The Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company has 10,320,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date of this news release.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of 210,000 stock options to certain directors and officers. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

