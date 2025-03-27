The Georgia School of Orthodontics Appoints Dr. Cintia Mendes as Program Director

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), the world's largest orthodontic residency program of its kind, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cintia Mendes, B.D.S., M.Sc., Ph.D., and Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, to Program Director.

Dr. Cintia Mendes, B.D.S., M.Sc., Ph.D. has been named Program Director of the Georgia School of Orthodontics, the largest orthodontics residency program of its kind in the world.

Dr. Mendes brings 18 years of distinguished clinical and academic experience to her new leadership role at GSO. Prior to joining the institution as Assistant Program Director in March 2024, she maintained a thriving orthodontic practice in Virginia. Before that, she served for a decade as Program Director and professor at an orthodontic residency program in Rio de Janeiro. Her clinical expertise extends to cleft lip and palate treatment, syndromic cases, and specialized care for children with special needs.

"Dr. Mendes's extensive expertise in both clinical practice and orthodontic education makes her an outstanding leader for our residency program," said Randy Kluender, D.D.S., M.S., President & Chairman of the Board of Trustees. "Her commitment to advancing orthodontic education and patient care will further enhance our mission at GSO. We are proud to have her in this role and look forward to the invaluable contributions she will bring to our faculty, residents, and patients."

Dr. Mendes earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery, master's degree, and Ph.D. in orthodontics from the Bauru Dental School at the University of São Paulo in Brazil, a globally recognized leader in dental education. She further advanced her clinical expertise in the United States, completing a Certificate in Orthodontics through the Orthodontic Residency Program at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Dr. Mendes is also among a distinguished group invited to join the Edward H. Angle Society of Orthodontists (Midwest Chapter), an exclusive organization renowned for its commitment to excellence in orthodontic research and education.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents, while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the school's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to excellence in education, research and patient-centered care. For more information about GSO's residency program, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation to see if you are a candidate for our clinic treatment, visit BracesToday.com or call 770.351.7737.

