Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Blair Kaplan Venables, Founder of The Global Resilience Project, is pleased to announce their participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.





The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Kaplan Venables will be moderating a panel about Emotional Intelligence and Resilience: The Hidden Superpower of Industry Leaders alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This panel will explore how being resilient and flexible can strengthen leadership and decision-making, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses. In addition, she will be giving a keynote presentation that will focus on how to strengthen your resilience muscle using neuroscience.

"To be able to share my experience as a Grief and Resilience Expert who built a global community while navigating compound grief and running a public relations agency is an honour. I've learned a lot of things the hard way, so you don't have to," stated Blair Kaplan Venables.

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations 10-year business anniversary, the event will also feature an evening reception, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2025 are available now on womeninpr.com and Eventbrite.

About Blair Kaplan Venables

Blair Kaplan Venables is a British Columbia-based grief and resilience expert and coach, motivational speaker and the Founder of The Global Resilience Project. Her expertise has been featured in media outlets, including Forbes, TEDx, CBC Radio, Entrepreneur, and Thrive Global. She is named the Top Grief and Resilience Expert of the Year 2024 by IAOTP. USA Today listed Blair as one of the top 10 conscious female leaders to watch and she empowers others to be resilient from stages around the world. 'MyStory' a television show available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Google Play, showcases Blair's life story. She is the host of the Radical Resilience podcast and specializes in helping people strengthen their resilience muscle using scientifically proven methods and guides grieving high performers with her Navigating Grief Framework. The Global Resilience Project's award-winning book series are international bestsellers, and her fourth book, RESILIENT A.F.: Stories of Resilience Vol 2, was published in January 2025. In her free time, you can find Blair writing in nature, travelling the world and helping people to strengthen their resilience muscles.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

