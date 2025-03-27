Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - On election day, Canadians are voting to protect Canada. Ballots will be cast based on the issues that matter to our success in the face of tariffs, uncertainty, and global competition. For the 82% of Canadians who use Natural Health Products (NHPs), and the millions who have voiced concerns with the federal government's treatment of the industry, those ballot box issues will include support for Canada's Natural, Organic, and Wellness (NOW) businesses.

"Canadians are frustrated by the federal government's repeated failures to stand up for this industry," says Aaron Skelton, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA). "This election, we're calling on candidates to commit to supporting Canada's Natural, Organic, and Wellness businesses."

The NOW industry plays a critical role in our economic growth and ensures consumers have access to the products they trust and rely on for their health and well-being. But discriminatory regulatory burdens like cost recovery for NHPs, an uneven playing field between Canada and the US, and excessive red tape are placing the industry under unnecessary pressure during a critical time. Now, more than ever, we must support Canadian NOW businesses and defend Canadians' access to these essential products.

"On election day, Canadians are voting to protect Canadians, our businesses, and our industries," adds Skelton, "It's time to commit to Canadians and to policies that enable small- and medium-sized businesses in the NOW industry to thrive, not drive them out of market."

When Canadian brands and businesses succeed, Canadians benefit. This election season, CHFA urges candidates to stand up for Canadians and commit to championing policies that ensure the competitiveness, stability, and long-term success of Canada's Natural Organic and Wellness industry. It's the natural choice.

About CHFA:

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.

