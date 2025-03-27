Picus Security Named Five-Star Vendor in CRN's 2025 Partner Program Guide

This recognition highlights the investments Picus Security has made to foster a thriving partner ecosystem that enables comprehensive security validation programs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2025, the leading security validation company, today announced it has been honored by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a Five-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide . This elite recognition is given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable and successful channel partnerships.

Picus offers a premier channel program supporting strategic partners worldwide, including many influential global leaders, such as Optiv, Presidio and Guidepoint. The team has built an ecosystem to help partners and their clients succeed by providing a security validation platform that gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context.

In 2024, Picus Security bolstered its channel program to deliver value to partners and MSSPs. It launched a full-scale partner portal, simplifying access to marketing and training resources, deal registration, and product and pricing information. New partner enablement certifications, training and other certification offerings ensure partners are well-equipped to sell and support Picus solutions. The program also expanded to include flexible licensing options that enable MSSPs to introduce Automated Security Validation Services for customers at various levels of cyber maturity and generate new recurring revenue streams.

"Security validation is a crucial tool, enabling partners and MSSPs to build comprehensive, effective security programs for customers. By providing rich enablement resources, easy deal registration and marketing support, we've made it easy for partners and MSSPs to incorporate our platform and achieve success," said Ryan Kunker, senior director of channel and alliances at Picus Security. "Earning the coveted five-star rating in our first year of applying validates the investments we've made to build a thriving partner ecosystem that is driving substantial company growth."

This annual CRN Partner Program Guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value. For 2025, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support and communication. The feature highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolve with solution providers, driving innovation and supporting mutual success.

Readers can find the 2025 Partner Program Guide in the April 2025 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG . View Picus's profile and learn more about the Picus partner ecosystem .

