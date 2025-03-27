WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Treasury has published the Interim Final Rule excluding U.S. Companies and U.S. Persons from reporting requirements.The rule that removes the requirement for U.S. companies and persons to report beneficial ownership information to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the Corporate Transparency Act, comes into effect immediately.The reporting requirements will be applicable to foreign reporting companies.'It is important to rein in burdensome regulations to the benefit of hard-working American taxpayers and small businesses,' said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. 'As we continue to re-leverage the private sector and de-leverage the government, we are reviewing all regulations to ensure they are fit-for-purpose, in furtherance of our ambitious economic growth agenda on behalf of the American people.'The Department of the Treasury earlier this month announced that it is suspending enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX