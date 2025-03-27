Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2025 14:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Baker Tilly Case Study: Optimizing Procurement and Managed Services for a Public Contractor

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / Baker Tilly:

Client background

The not-for-profit organization is a $2.5 billion public-sector contractor delivering research and development services across federal, state and local governments. It supports a range of U.S. agencies, including those in defense, homeland security, cybersecurity, aviation and healthcare.

The business challenge

As part of the initial development contract, Baker Tilly built a custom application used by more than 10,000 employees to streamline the end-to-end procurement process for the client. The solution, hosted in AWS GovCloud, provided a single portal for managing vendors, creating and approving procurement requests and handling invoicing. Additionally, the system was integrated with other tools and systems to provide greater transparency across processes and enhance communication among users. Following the build, the client required ongoing support for both the cloud infrastructure and the application itself to ensure long-term success and operational efficiency.

Strategy and solution

Baker Tilly's managed services team provided a comprehensive suite of services to operationally support the client's application, cloud infrastructure and end-users. The implementation had a significant impact on the client's business performance and satisfaction:

  • Achieved 99.9% system uptime: Ensured high reliability and availability

  • Quick incident response: Improved efficiency and minimized disruptions

  • Enhanced security posture: Proactively remediated vulnerabilities

  • Improved service delivery: Conducted rigorous testing before bug fixes, updates and releases

  • Streamlined service level management: Shifted focus from people to processes, boosting operational efficiency

  • Increased client satisfaction: Provided access to skilled engineers and robust support processes

These outcomes were achieved through Baker Tilly's support of cloud infrastructure, hosting, application management and end-user services, all backed by defined service level agreements and regular performance reviews. The managed services team also provided direct help desk support to end-users, ensuring smooth daily operations.

Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
