Nightfood Holdings Inc.: Nightfood Holdings (NGTF) Issues Shareholder Update on Imminent Strategic Acquisitions and Rapid Expansion in AI-Powered Hospitality Automation

TARRYTOWN, NY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions and is excited to update shareholders on significant imminent milestones in its strategic expansion.

The team is working diligently to finalize the acquisitions of Carryout Supplies (S W C Group) and Skytech Automated Solutions, Inc. in the very near term. The Carryout Supplies acquisition, which represents a key strategic step in expanding Nightfood's presence in the hospitality supply chain, is expected to close imminently.

Concurrently, the Company is advancing swiftly toward the closing of its planned acquisition of Skytech Automated Solutions, a leading provider of robotics and AI-driven solutions for the hospitality industry. Skytech recently launched its Laundry Helper robot at a second location, underscoring the scalability and impact of its automation technology. The Skytech closing is anticipated to follow shortly after the completion of the Carryout Supplies transaction.

These acquisitions highlight Nightfood's strategic vision, positioning the Company as a prominent innovator at the intersection of advanced AI and hospitality automation, significantly expanding its market presence and competitive positioning.

Nightfood continues actively evaluating further strategic opportunities to enhance its innovative market leadership, demonstrating a clear commitment to aggressive, value-driven expansion.

Jamie Steigerwald, chairman of Nightfood Holdings, stated enthusiastically: "We're incredibly excited about the closings of these strategic acquisitions, especially Skytech, which strategically positions Nightfood as a rising leader in AI and robotics within the hospitality sector. This is a transformative moment for our Company and our shareholders, bringing substantial opportunities for growth and shareholder value creation."

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in hospitality automation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's SEC filings for additional information.

