WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 2024 was officially a record year for global renewable energy production, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, or IRENA.Renewables made up more than 92 per cent of all new electricity capacity installed last year - equivalent to the total electricity capacity of Brazil and Japan combined.Europe's capacity rose by nine per cent, with Germany contributing more than a quarter of that growth. Meanwhile, Africa's grew by nearly seven per cent.The promising development on renewable energy production was revealed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.Addressing the 16th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin - the first official gathering on climate since last year's COP29 summit in Baku - the UN chief issued a strong call for decisive climate action.He said the year had begun against a backdrop of geopolitical instability and widespread cuts to overseas aid budgets.'There is much uncertainty and instability in our world,' which is why 'every country must step up and play their part,' he emphasised.'Renewables are renewing economies. They are powering growth, creating jobs, lowering energy bills, and cleaning our air,' Guterres said.Wind power has dropped in cost by 60 per cent since 2010; solar is now 90 per cent cheaper.Clean energy contributed significantly to economic growth in 2023. It accounts for five per cent of India's GDP growth, six per cent of the United States' GDP growth, and one-third of the European Union's GDP growth.Ministers from 40 countries met on Wednesday at the first major climate forum of 2025 to discuss progress in renewable energy generation and the rising toll of inaction over rising temperatures.2025 marks the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the deadline for countries to submit their updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), designed to keep the global goal alive of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.