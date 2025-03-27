INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has expanded its LillyDirect digital healthcare platform to offer connections to independent in-person and telehealth options for people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer's disease.'We know that early diagnosis and care can make a big difference for people living with Alzheimer's disease. By expanding this platform, we hope to help patients identify and access additional independent specialty care capacity, which can coordinate with a patient's existing care team,' said David Hyman, MD, Lilly's chief medical officer. 'The addition of Alzheimer's disease to LillyDirect reaffirms our commitment to empower patients to locate the care that is right for them when they need it.'In contrast to other conditions on LillyDirect, the Alzheimer's disease resources will not include mail order pharmacy options to Lilly medicines. Instead, they will focus on education and pathways to connect people to independent provider options.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX