Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2025 17:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CEC Energy Appoints New CEO

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / CEC Energy is proud to announce the appointment of Danny Cook, former President of CEC (2012-2021), as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With his extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of CEC, Mr. Cook is uniquely positioned to provide stability, continuity, and drive growth as the company navigates this transitional phase while searching for a permanent CEO.

Mr. Cook stated, "We would also like to extend our gratitude to Chad Lassoued, who has stepped down from his role as CEO on good terms to pursue other interests. We appreciate his leadership, vision and contributions during his tenure, and we wish him success in his future endeavors."

"CEC Energy is in a strong financial position and poised to execute its projected backlog. Our commitment to growth, while delivering value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders, remains unwavering. I am looking forward to working alongside our dedicated team as we continue to propel the company forward with confidence while remaining anchored in our STRIVE values."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alexa Akers
aakers@cecnrg.com, 361-677-2703

SOURCE: CEC Energy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.