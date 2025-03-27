CEC Energy Appoints New CEO

CEC Energy is proud to announce the appointment of Danny Cook, former President of CEC (2012-2021), as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With his extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of CEC, Mr. Cook is uniquely positioned to provide stability, continuity, and drive growth as the company navigates this transitional phase while searching for a permanent CEO.

Mr. Cook stated, "We would also like to extend our gratitude to Chad Lassoued, who has stepped down from his role as CEO on good terms to pursue other interests. We appreciate his leadership, vision and contributions during his tenure, and we wish him success in his future endeavors."

"CEC Energy is in a strong financial position and poised to execute its projected backlog. Our commitment to growth, while delivering value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders, remains unwavering. I am looking forward to working alongside our dedicated team as we continue to propel the company forward with confidence while remaining anchored in our STRIVE values."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alexa Akers

aakers@cecnrg.com, 361-677-2703

SOURCE: CEC Energy

