PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Thursday announced that it will continue as the official Internet, Mobile, and Video provider for USA Gymnastics through 2028, supporting National Teams on their journey to the LA 2028 Olympic Games and promoting the next generation of gymnasts.The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will retain its title through 2028, with the 2025 event set for August 7-10 in New Orleans. Comcast will also support HUGS, a program for athletes with special needs, along with other adaptive gymnastics initiatives.USAG leadership recognized Comcast's impact in enhancing the Paris 2024 Olympic experience and looks forward to continued collaboration leading up to Los Angeles 2028. Comcast's commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Games aligns with NBCUniversal's long-standing Olympic coverage, with U.S. media rights secured through 2036.CMCSA is currently trading at $37.44 or 0.20% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX