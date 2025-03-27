St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Verde Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR), a leader in sustainable, next-generation infrastructure materials, is pleased to announce its participation in the LD Micro 15th Annual Invitational. This premier event, taking place on April 9-10, 2025, at The Westin Grand Central in New York City, brings together micro-cap companies and investors from across North America. The company will present on April 10 at 08:30am ET.

"We are excited to join the LD Micro community at this year's Invitational," said Jack Wong, CEO of Verde Resources. "This is a key opportunity to connect with investors and industry leaders as we showcase our latest milestones in low-carbon road materials and reaffirm our commitment to driving the industry's shift to net-zero with a common-sense, economically sound approach."

The LD Micro Invitational offers a distinguished platform for small- and micro-cap sectors, providing dynamic company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynotes, panels, and lively entertainment. This event is instrumental in fostering meaningful discussions about the future of emerging companies and equipping investors with insights necessary to identify and nurture the next generation of exceptional businesses.

The Company will also participate in investor meetings throughout the conferences. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to the conference representatives, or email crocker.coulson@aummedia.org.

About Verde Resources Inc.:

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is a leader in sustainable infrastructure, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions to help the industry seamlessly TransitionToZero. By integrating proprietary technologies with sustainable practices, Verde is at the forefront of creating low-carbon materials for infrastructure worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246343

SOURCE: LD Micro