Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.: Robert E. Krimmel Named President, Chief Executive Officer, And Director

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced that Robert E. ("Bobby") Krimmel was appointed as its President, CEO and director of Touchmark National Bank. Krimmel most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer of First Farmers and Merchants Bank and Chief Financial Officer of First Farmers and Merchants Corporation. Krimmel succeeds Dr. J.J. Shah, who is retiring from Touchmark National Bank after seven years of service. Dr. Shah will remain on Touchmark's Boards as Chairman.

During his almost 10-year tenure at First Farmers and Merchants Bank, Krimmel positively impacted financial results by growing net income by 56%, maintaining annual average core earnings per share growth rate of 8%, and reducing operational efficiency by 5%. At First Farmers, Krimmel successfully managed most of the major support functions including accounting, treasury, information technology, project management, internal controls, information security, fraud, risk management, facilities, management reporting systems, corporate communications, and shareholder services. Additionally, Krimmel provided executive leadership to the internal audit and the regulatory compliance functions and was the primary liaison for all regulatory authorities and external auditors.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. J.J. Shah, Chairman of the Boards of Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank, said, "After seven years as President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank, I have decided to step down to spend more time with my family and welcome the next generation of leadership to Touchmark National Bank. We are excited to have someone with Bobby's strategic vision and experience to lead Touchmark National Bank into its next chapter of growth. We think we have the right leader to oversee dynamic change with a focus on deepening our ties to the Alpharetta and other local markets."

"We are grateful for the leadership and steady hand Dr. Shah provided to Touchmark for the past seven years," said Byron Richardson, lead director of Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. "Since joining Touchmark as lead director last year, I believe the future is bright for local banking opportunities and that Bobby is the right fit to lead Touchmark National Bank into the future."

Commenting on his new role, Krimmel said, "Touchmark National Bank is located in one of the most vibrant parts of the Atlanta MSA with more than 600 technology companies and a growing local economy. I look forward to working with the Touchmark team to enhance the bank and grow its brand in the north Fulton County market with a focus on small business banking."

Prior to joining First Farmers, Krimmel served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for HeritageBank of the South in Albany, Georgia. While at HeritageBank, he managed the accounting, treasury, tax, accounts payable, loss-share accounting and reconciliation departments. He also directed HeritageBank's investment portfolio, managed the interest rate risk analysis, and was responsible for Security and Exchange Commission and regulatory reporting. Before joining HeritageBank, Krimmel was Vice President and Controller at Green Bank in Greenville, Tennessee.

Krimmel is a Certified Public Accountant and has completed the Graduate School of Bank Investments and Financial Management and the Financial Managers School. He holds Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Accountancy degrees from East Tennessee State University. He is the past Treasurer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee, Vice Chairman of Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury, Treasurer for Cub Scout Pack 369 and youth basketball coach.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving north Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb and Dekalb counties. As of December 31, 2024, Touchmark reported total assets of $449 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

