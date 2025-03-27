AEG's 'Women in Technology' Panel Returns for Its Third Year, Equipping Female Students With Tools for Success

Despite incremental steps forward, the number of women working in technology today remains significantly lower than their representation in the broader workforce.

To bridge this gap, AEG's Supplier Diversity team hosted its third annual "Women in Technology" Panel on March 26, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, with the aim of inspiring female college students to enter the tech industry. The event was held during Women's History Month with the aim of celebrating and exploring the achievements, challenges and possibilities for women in technology.

The multi-disciplinary panel brought together female tech leaders from various businesses who discussed their career journeys, offered valuable perspectives on overcoming obstacles, and shared their thoughts on how to fostering diversity and inclusivity in tech with female students from the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California.

The panel discussion was led by Diana Lovati, Chief Information Security Officer at AEG, and featured Trina L. Marlow, Enterprise Risk & Experience Officer, Iron Bow, Heidi Loera, Digital Director, TelevisaUnivision and Ashley Hall, VP Ticket Sales & Services, LA Galaxy.

The discussion aimed to empower the next generation of women in technology by providing the students with the opportunity to gain valuable insights on the career pathways, networking opportunities and to learn about the impact that AI is expected to have on technology roles in the future.

"Representation matters. When young women see leaders who look like them in tech, they realize that these careers are not only possible but achievable," said Diana Lovati. "AEG's "Women in Technology" Panel is about opening doors and fostering ambition. Empowering women with the right tools and opportunities not only benefits them individually but strengthens the industry as a whole."

The event was sponsored by LA Kings partner, IronBow, and lunch was provided by Boldyn.

Trina L. Marlow, Enterprise Risk & Experience Officer, Iron Bow, speaks to the students.

