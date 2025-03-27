Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.03.2025 20:36 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs: AAHRPP Accredits Two More International Organizations, Including the First in United Arab Emirates

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has accredited two more international organizations: Academia Sinica in Taiwan and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates-the first UAE research organization to earn the AAHRPP "gold seal."

AAHRPP: Setting Global Standards in Human Research Protections

The newly accredited organizations join 600 entities worldwide in committing to AAHRPP's standards for high-quality, ethical research.

"Each accreditation brings us closer to shared global standards for conducting research and protecting research participants," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "We applaud our accredited organizations for their vital role in strengthening the research enterprise and advancing discoveries that benefit all of us."

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and UAE.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers, contract research organizations and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle Feige
Executive Vice President
mfeige@aahrpp.org
202-783-1112

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224365/aahrpp_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aahrpp-accredits-two-more-international-organizations-including-the-first-in-united-arab-emirates-302413610.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
