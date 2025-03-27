WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $748.40 million, or $6.14 per share. This compares with $669.47 million, or $5.29 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $3.611 billion from $3.205 billion last year.Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $748.40 Mln. vs. $669.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.14 vs. $5.29 last year. -Revenue: $3.611 Bln vs. $3.205 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.53 to $2.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.335 to $2.355 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX