WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LaRose Industries have recalled about 224,100 Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem jewelry kits due to risk of skin, eye and respiratory irritation and sensitization.According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled jewelry making kits contain a resin that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched or ingested. The resin contains an acrylate (hydroxyethylmethacrylate 'HEMA') in amounts prohibited in children's products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.Already created jewelry should be inspected to confirm it is fully cured. If there is liquid or any liquid residue present, the jewelry should not be worn and should be stored away from children. Once cured, the resin no longer presents the hazard.The recall involves 10 models of Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem jewelry kits and one refill pack. The recalled jewelry kits include a resin bottle and a UV setting light to cure the resin and come in rectangular boxes labeled with the 'Cra-Z-Art' brand name and either 'Gemex' or 'crazy gel2gem.'The company has asked customers to stop using the jewelry making kits immediately and contact LaRose Industries for a full refund. LaRose is contacting all known purchasers directly.The recalled kits were sold at Target, Marshall's, T.J. Maxx, and Joann stores, and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and Joann.com from January 2023 through September 2024 for between $13 and $36, depending on the kit.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX