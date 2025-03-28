Firstsource in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 for second consecutive year

- Top 99th percentile

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the second consecutive year-this time with an even greater impact, earning recognition as an 'Industry Mover' and achieving a 'Top 5% S&P Global CSA Score' for FY2025. Further solidifying its ESG leadership, Firstsource achieved an S&P Global Sustainable1 ESG Score and CSA Score of 81-a significant 19-point increase from 2023-featuring in the top 99th percentile, and a top performer in the 'Professional Services' category.

Companies that demonstrate an improvement of at least five percent in their S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score - representing the strongest performance enhancement within their industry - are considered 'Industry Movers'. In addition, the 'Top 5% S&P Global CSA Score' recognition is awarded to companies whose scores rank within 1% to 5% of the industry's top-performing organization.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, shared, "Being recognized in the top 99th percentile, as an 'Industry Mover' and ranking in the 'Top 5% S&P Global CSA Score', among those featured in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook is a proud moment for Firstsource. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to embedding sustainability at the core of our business strategy - where responsible growth, innovation, and long-term value creation go hand-in-hand. As we continue to advance our ESG initiatives, from climate action to stronger governance and social impact, we remain focused on driving meaningful change for our clients, employees, communities, and the environment."

At Firstsource, sustainability is embedded into their operations through FirstConscious-their holistic ESG framework that drives responsible growth and long-term impact. Over the past year, Firstsource has accelerated its ESG journey by achieving key milestones, including:

Strengthened GHG Inventory & Assurance - Enhancing transparency and accountability in emissions reporting

Comprehensive Climate Risk Assessment - Evaluated climate risks across geographies to build resilience

Committed to SBTi and achieving NetZero emissions by 2050, with validation process currently underway.

Adopted the Taskforce on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework to ensure transparency in climate-related risks and opportunities.

Strengthened ESG Policies & Processes - Embedding sustainability deeper into governance and operations

Aligning towards UN Global Compact's Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook identifies industry leaders demonstrating outstanding corporate sustainability performance. Companies are rigorously evaluated through S&P Global's Sustainable1 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), and only the top performers within each sector earn a place in the Yearbook. Out of over 7,690 companies across 62 industries that were assessed for this year's Sustainability Yearbook, only 780 are Yearbook Members.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook is a trusted benchmark for corporate sustainability, assessing companies across environmental, social, and governance dimensions. For more details on the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, visit https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and the Philippines, we make it happen for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Our real-world practitioners work collaboratively to deliver future-focused outcomes. (www.firstsource.com)

