MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from Germany and business confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised GDP, retail sales and foreign trade figures. The initial estimate showed that the economy grew 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Retail sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on month in February, in contrast to the 1.7 percent increase in January.In the meantime, German GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward looking index is forecast to improve to -22.6 in April from -24.7 in March.At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue flash consumer confidence, producer prices and consumer spending data.At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash inflation figures for March. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.6 percent compared to 3.0 percent in February.At 5.00 am ET, Italy's business and consumer sentiment survey data is due.At 6.00 am ET, the European Commission is slated to issue euro area economic sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to rise to 97.0 in March from 96.3 in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX