Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 27 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 283.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 275.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 279.1024p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,731,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,314,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.1024p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1422 280.00 08:23:39 00074479590TRLO0 XLON 1390 277.50 08:23:39 00074479591TRLO0 XLON 1351 278.50 08:26:36 00074479883TRLO0 XLON 1307 280.50 08:32:39 00074480232TRLO0 XLON 465 280.00 08:32:54 00074480250TRLO0 XLON 755 280.00 08:40:28 00074480519TRLO0 XLON 1200 280.00 09:00:04 00074481403TRLO0 XLON 71 280.00 09:00:04 00074481404TRLO0 XLON 53 280.00 09:00:04 00074481405TRLO0 XLON 277 280.00 09:00:04 00074481406TRLO0 XLON 79 280.00 09:00:04 00074481407TRLO0 XLON 1226 280.00 09:00:08 00074481412TRLO0 XLON 150 280.00 09:00:08 00074481413TRLO0 XLON 1351 280.50 09:16:14 00074482172TRLO0 XLON 1182 280.00 09:16:20 00074482188TRLO0 XLON 1253 279.50 09:39:09 00074482975TRLO0 XLON 34 282.00 10:09:46 00074484232TRLO0 XLON 1162 282.00 10:09:46 00074484233TRLO0 XLON 10000 283.00 10:33:54 00074485320TRLO0 XLON 1381 282.50 10:47:08 00074485716TRLO0 XLON 1295 281.00 10:53:20 00074486046TRLO0 XLON 500 280.50 10:54:36 00074486076TRLO0 XLON 874 280.50 10:54:36 00074486077TRLO0 XLON 574 280.50 10:56:08 00074486162TRLO0 XLON 284 280.50 10:56:08 00074486163TRLO0 XLON 517 280.50 10:56:21 00074486167TRLO0 XLON 182 280.00 11:02:16 00074486379TRLO0 XLON 1000 280.00 11:02:16 00074486380TRLO0 XLON 26 280.00 11:02:16 00074486381TRLO0 XLON 1266 278.50 12:00:00 00074488547TRLO0 XLON 1199 278.00 12:29:59 00074489531TRLO0 XLON 47 278.00 12:51:23 00074490219TRLO0 XLON 1334 278.00 12:51:23 00074490220TRLO0 XLON 1143 277.00 13:33:04 00074491843TRLO0 XLON 1318 276.50 13:37:38 00074492212TRLO0 XLON 60 276.50 13:37:38 00074492213TRLO0 XLON 1220 278.00 13:59:35 00074493278TRLO0 XLON 164 278.00 14:01:56 00074493481TRLO0 XLON 979 278.00 14:01:56 00074493482TRLO0 XLON 1190 277.50 14:09:43 00074493860TRLO0 XLON 1357 276.00 14:15:22 00074494271TRLO0 XLON 2303 276.00 14:15:22 00074494272TRLO0 XLON 436 276.00 14:15:34 00074494329TRLO0 XLON 915 275.50 14:21:00 00074494552TRLO0 XLON 435 275.50 14:21:00 00074494553TRLO0 XLON 815 275.50 14:30:24 00074495095TRLO0 XLON 1302 277.50 14:43:15 00074495789TRLO0 XLON 1339 277.00 14:52:04 00074496356TRLO0 XLON 1174 278.00 15:04:17 00074497235TRLO0 XLON 126 278.00 15:12:56 00074497783TRLO0 XLON 79 278.00 15:12:56 00074497784TRLO0 XLON 1142 278.00 15:12:56 00074497785TRLO0 XLON 1254 277.00 15:22:33 00074498282TRLO0 XLON 208 275.50 15:35:31 00074499173TRLO0 XLON 933 275.50 15:35:31 00074499174TRLO0 XLON 194 275.50 15:45:23 00074499838TRLO0 XLON 1292 275.50 15:45:23 00074499839TRLO0 XLON 1333 276.00 15:55:45 00074500641TRLO0 XLON 559 277.50 16:13:06 00074501949TRLO0 XLON 605 277.50 16:13:06 00074501954TRLO0 XLON 918 277.50 16:13:06 00074501956TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

