Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
28.03.25
09:15 Uhr
3,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
28.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
142 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 27 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            283.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            275.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            279.1024p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,731,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,314,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.1024p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1422               280.00      08:23:39          00074479590TRLO0      XLON 
1390               277.50      08:23:39          00074479591TRLO0      XLON 
1351               278.50      08:26:36          00074479883TRLO0      XLON 
1307               280.50      08:32:39          00074480232TRLO0      XLON 
465                280.00      08:32:54          00074480250TRLO0      XLON 
755                280.00      08:40:28          00074480519TRLO0      XLON 
1200               280.00      09:00:04          00074481403TRLO0      XLON 
71                280.00      09:00:04          00074481404TRLO0      XLON 
53                280.00      09:00:04          00074481405TRLO0      XLON 
277                280.00      09:00:04          00074481406TRLO0      XLON 
79                280.00      09:00:04          00074481407TRLO0      XLON 
1226               280.00      09:00:08          00074481412TRLO0      XLON 
150                280.00      09:00:08          00074481413TRLO0      XLON 
1351               280.50      09:16:14          00074482172TRLO0      XLON 
1182               280.00      09:16:20          00074482188TRLO0      XLON 
1253               279.50      09:39:09          00074482975TRLO0      XLON 
34                282.00      10:09:46          00074484232TRLO0      XLON 
1162               282.00      10:09:46          00074484233TRLO0      XLON 
10000               283.00      10:33:54          00074485320TRLO0      XLON 
1381               282.50      10:47:08          00074485716TRLO0      XLON 
1295               281.00      10:53:20          00074486046TRLO0      XLON 
500                280.50      10:54:36          00074486076TRLO0      XLON 
874                280.50      10:54:36          00074486077TRLO0      XLON 
574                280.50      10:56:08          00074486162TRLO0      XLON 
284                280.50      10:56:08          00074486163TRLO0      XLON 
517                280.50      10:56:21          00074486167TRLO0      XLON 
182                280.00      11:02:16          00074486379TRLO0      XLON 
1000               280.00      11:02:16          00074486380TRLO0      XLON 
26                280.00      11:02:16          00074486381TRLO0      XLON 
1266               278.50      12:00:00          00074488547TRLO0      XLON 
1199               278.00      12:29:59          00074489531TRLO0      XLON 
47                278.00      12:51:23          00074490219TRLO0      XLON 
1334               278.00      12:51:23          00074490220TRLO0      XLON 
1143               277.00      13:33:04          00074491843TRLO0      XLON 
1318               276.50      13:37:38          00074492212TRLO0      XLON 
60                276.50      13:37:38          00074492213TRLO0      XLON 
1220               278.00      13:59:35          00074493278TRLO0      XLON 
164                278.00      14:01:56          00074493481TRLO0      XLON 
979                278.00      14:01:56          00074493482TRLO0      XLON 
1190               277.50      14:09:43          00074493860TRLO0      XLON 
1357               276.00      14:15:22          00074494271TRLO0      XLON 
2303               276.00      14:15:22          00074494272TRLO0      XLON 
436                276.00      14:15:34          00074494329TRLO0      XLON 
915                275.50      14:21:00          00074494552TRLO0      XLON 
435                275.50      14:21:00          00074494553TRLO0      XLON 
815                275.50      14:30:24          00074495095TRLO0      XLON 
1302               277.50      14:43:15          00074495789TRLO0      XLON 
1339               277.00      14:52:04          00074496356TRLO0      XLON 
1174               278.00      15:04:17          00074497235TRLO0      XLON 
126                278.00      15:12:56          00074497783TRLO0      XLON 
79                278.00      15:12:56          00074497784TRLO0      XLON 
1142               278.00      15:12:56          00074497785TRLO0      XLON 
1254               277.00      15:22:33          00074498282TRLO0      XLON 
208                275.50      15:35:31          00074499173TRLO0      XLON 
933                275.50      15:35:31          00074499174TRLO0      XLON 
194                275.50      15:45:23          00074499838TRLO0      XLON 
1292               275.50      15:45:23          00074499839TRLO0      XLON 
1333               276.00      15:55:45          00074500641TRLO0      XLON 
559                277.50      16:13:06          00074501949TRLO0      XLON 
605                277.50      16:13:06          00074501954TRLO0      XLON 
918                277.50      16:13:06          00074501956TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  380405 
EQS News ID:  2107846 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107846&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
