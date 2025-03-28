CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.7184 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7142.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 0.6281 and 0.8990 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6301 and 0.9014, respectively.The aussie edged down to 94.64 against the yen, from Thursday's closing value of 95.05.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.75 against the euro, 0.61 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 91.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX