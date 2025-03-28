CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar slid to a 4-day low of 1.8898 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.8832.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slipped to a 3-day low of 0.5712 and a 2-day low of 1.1006 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5735 and 1.0987, respectively.The kiwi edged down to 86.02 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.52.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.91 against the euro, 0.56 against the greenback, 1.11 against the aussie and 83.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX