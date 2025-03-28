European DataWarehouse (EDW) is pleased to announce it was named Data Provider of the Year at the 2025 GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards in London.

The award ceremony recognises the outstanding achievements in European structured finance and winners are selected by popular vote from industry participants. As defined by GlobalCapital, the program celebrates "the very best in the market, as chosen by the market". This is the fifth time that EDW has won the prestigious Data Provider of the Year award, having also been awarded the honour in 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024!

Dr. Christian Thun, CEO of EDW, stated: "Receiving this award for the fifth time is a testament to the trust and recognition our team has earned within the European securitisation market. This achievement highlights our ongoing commitment to excellence and industry leadership."

Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of EDW, later commented: "EDW continues to stand as a trusted partner in the securitisation market, providing transparency, stability, and innovation to support market participants. This award reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality data solutions and reinforcing confidence in the industry."

Since winning last year's award, EDW has reinforced its leadership in securitisation data by introducing EDWARD, a virtual data assistant, and EDVANCE, a comprehensive all-in-one data access solution. These innovations further demonstrate EDW's commitment to driving market transparency and efficiency.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and download of standardised loan-level data for asset-backed securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

