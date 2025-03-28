HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a slower pace in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent year-over-year in November, following a 3.8 percent growth in January, which was revised upwardly from 2.4 percent. Moreover, the output advanced for the fifth successive month.Without adjustment, country's national output contracted 0.1 percent from last year, reversing a 2.8 percent increase in January.On a monthly basis, output remained flat in February versus a 0.6 percent expansion in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX