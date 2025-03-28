WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were marginally lower on Friday but headed for a third consecutive weekly gain on a tightening global supply outlook.Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $73.26 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures for May delivery were little changed at $69.91.Both benchmarks hit a three-week high on Tuesday and headed for a weekly gain of nearly 2 percent as the Energy Information Administration reported a decline in crude and product inventories.Also, supply concerns persist after the U.S. stepped up efforts to limit Iranian and Venezuelan crude sales.The U.S. dollar was under pressure due to falling yields and rising trade risks. Moody's has warned that new tariffs and tax cuts could widen the U.S. deficit, raising the risk of a credit downgrade.Fed officials are sending mixed signals on monetary policy as trade-linked inflation risks mount.Amid much uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates and growth, markets now await direction from the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later in the day and the U.S. reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX