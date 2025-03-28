WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp.'s (GME) shares plunged around 22 percent on Thursday's regular trading on the NYSE after the company announced a $1.3 billion private offering, of which the proceeds will be used mainly for the acquisition of Bitcoin. The shares are currently gaining around 2 percent in the pre-market activity.In a statement, the video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailer announced the pricing of $1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering to institutional buyers.The company also granted the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $200 million aggregate principal amount of notes.The sale of the notes is expected to close on April 1, subject to customary closing conditions.The notes will be general unsecured obligations of GameStop, will not bear regular interest and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on April 1, 2030, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.GameStop estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be around $1.28 billion, or around $1.48 billion if the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional notes in full.The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin in a manner consistent with GameStops Investment Policy.The company on Wednesday had said that its Board unanimously approved an update to its investment policy to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.On the NYSE, GameStop shares closed Thursday's regular trading at $22.09, down 22.11%. In the pre-market activity, the shares are at $22.53, up 2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX