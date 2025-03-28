BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A series of powerful earthquakes with up to 7.7 magnitude has struck central Myanmar Friday, rocking the south-east Asian country's second-largest city of MandalayThe epicentre of the quake, which struck at 11:50?am local time, was located 16 kilometers north-west of Sagaing at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the USGS.The tremors were felt across the neighboring countries of Bangladesh, Thailand and China, in addition to India and Laos, reports say.One person was killed and 50 others were injured after a high-rise building under construction collapsed in Thailand's capital Bangkok.Forty-three construction workers are reportedly missing there.People evacuated buildings as the quake shook skyscrapers in the city.Thailand's prime minister declared Bangkok an 'emergency zone'.Myanmar's military regime has declared an 'emergency situation' in Mandalay, capital Naypyidaw, Sagaing, Bago, Shan and Magway regions.Roads split in Naypyidaw, reports say.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX