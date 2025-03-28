FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 28.03.2025 - 11.00 am- BERENBERG RAISES NEXT PLC PRICE TARGET TO 13400 (12600) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS JOHNSON MATTHEY PRICE TARGET TO 2100 (2200) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES IMPERIAL BRANDS PRICE TARGET TO 3250 (2850) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES NEXT PLC PRICE TARGET TO 10800 (9700) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 15130 (15067) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 1200 (1300) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES WIZZ AIR PRICE TARGET TO 2400 (2300) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 918 (1300) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob