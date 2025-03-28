WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced plans to upgrade the nation's air traffic control system.Delivering keynote address at the American Association of Airport Executives' (AAAE) Washington Legislative Conference Thursday, Duffy said he has briefed President Donald Trump about his plans to upgrade the decades-old system.The Transportation Secretary stressed that the department's number one job is safety. He added that under his leadership the Department is constantly looking for ways to make air travel safer, whether that's through new policy initiatives, investing in new technology, or utilizing AI.He said the copper wires are outdated and will be replaced with new technology.'We are using copper wires and that was great 30 years ago, it was once top of the line technology, but we are one of the last institutions on copper. These systems aren't even serviced anymore, and we have to pay additional fees to give companies to service this old system. We are using the most antiquated, old system that anyone could imagine. This has to be updated. We don't have a choice. We are starting to see cracks in the system. The system is safe. But, if we don't do it now, five years from now, ten years from now, we are going to see the consequences of not taking action,' Duffy said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX