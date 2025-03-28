BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy strengthened in March to the highest level in seven months, indicating that the outlook for the economy remains robust, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.The economic barometer rose to 103.9 in March from an upwardly revised 102.6 in February.'It continues to remain above its medium-term average since the beginning of the year,' the KOF said.Considering production-side indicators, the index bundles for manufacturing, for other services, and for the construction industry indicated a more favorable outlook than before.Within the production side, which covers manufacturing and construction, the indicator for the general business situation, for order backlogs, and for production activity showed positive developments.The demand-side indicator bundles for private consumption showed an improvement, while the indicator bundles for foreign demand remain unchanged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX