WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services has announced plans to reduce the workforce in the department by about 10,000 full-time employees.When combined with HHS' other efforts, including early retirement and Fork in the Road, the restructuring results in a total downsizing from 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees.Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the dramatic restructuring is in accordance with President Donald Trump's Executive Order, implementing the Department of Government Efficiency's Workforce Optimization Initiative.The restructuring plan will consolidate the 28 divisions of the HHS into 15 new divisions, and establish a new Administration for a Healthy America, or AHA.It will centralize core functions such as Human Resources, Information Technology, Procurement, External Affairs, and Policy. Regional offices will be reduced from 10 to 5.Creation of AHA will combine multiple agencies - the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) - into a new, unified entity.The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, responsible for national disaster and public health emergency response, will transfer to the CDC.The overhaul will implement the new HHS priority of ending America's epidemic of chronic illness by focusing on safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins.The agency will become more responsive and efficient, while ensuring that Medicare, Medicaid, and other essential health services remain intact.He said the restructuring will be implemented without impacting critical services.The reduction in workforce is estimated to save taxpayers $1.8 billion per year.'Over time, bureaucracies like HHS become wasteful and inefficient even when most of their staff are dedicated and competent civil servants,' Secretary Kennedy said. 'This overhaul will be a win-win for taxpayers and for those that HHS serves. That's the entire American public, because our goal is to Make America rica Healthy Again.' /about/news/hhs-restructuring-doge.htmlCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX