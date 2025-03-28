WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to make the Nation's capital safe and beautiful.The Executive Order establishes a task force, officially known as the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, that will be comprised of members of key government agencies.The task force is directed to surge law enforcement officers in public areas and strictly enforce quality-of-life laws in public areas to curb drug use, unpermitted demonstrations, vandalism, and public intoxication.It will maximize immigration enforcement to arrest and deport dangerous illegal aliens, and monitor the state administration's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.The task force will be responsible for keeping dangerous criminals off the streets by strengthening pre-trial detention policies.The Executive Order will also create a program to beautify Washington, D.C.This includes restoring and beautifying Federal buildings, monuments, statues, memorials, parks, and roadways; removing graffiti from commonly visited areas; and ensuring the cleanliness of public spaces and parks.The National Park Service will rapidly clear all homeless encampments and graffiti on federal lands.The White House said that because of failed policies, crime is near historic highs in Washington, D.C., where police force numbers recently reached a half-century low.2023 saw the highest number of homicides in the District since 1997.The D.C. Metro Police Department needs at least 4,000 officers, yet has fewer than 3,500, according to the White House.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX