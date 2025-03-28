LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Slovenia grew in February as higher sales of automotive fuel offset the decline in demand for food and non-food products, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.
The total retail trade turnover volume grew 0.7 percent month-on-month in February.
Sales excluding automotive fuel fell 1.4 percent which was mainly due to a 1.4 percent drop in sales of food, beverages and tobacco as well as a 0.5 percent slump in sales of non-food products.
Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores grew 3.1 percent from the previous month.
Total retail sales increased 4.3 percent year-on-year in February.
In the first two months of the year, retail sales rose 3.6 percent from the same period last year.
