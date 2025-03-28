LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's import prices were unchanged from the previous month in February after a modest increase in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.The import price index was unchanged from January when prices rose 0.3 percent month-on-month. Prices for the euro area market rose 0.3 percent, while those for the non-euro area markets decreased 0.3 percent.Prices increased the most in the group electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, while they decreased the most in the group coal and lignite, the statistical office said.Among the main industrial groups, prices increased in intermediate goods and energy production, while decline in the manufacture of capital as well as consumer goods.Import prices continued to fall on an annual basis, down 0.4 percent in February following a 0.3 drop in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX