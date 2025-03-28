STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales increased in February after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.Retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.6 percent decline in January.Sales of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, grew 0.5 percent annually in February, and those of durables increased by 0.2 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased for the second straight month to 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent in January. Retail sales in durables increased by 4.3 percent, and sales in consumables were 1.6 percent higher.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX