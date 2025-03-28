Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.03.2025 14:39 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
28-March-2025 / 13:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(The "Company") 
 
Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and 
Persons Closely Associated with them 
 
1.       Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them 
a)       Name                        Barbara Powley 
2.       Reason for the notification 
a)       Position / status                  Non-executive Director/PDMR 
b)       Initial notification / amendment          Initial notification 
3.       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
        monitor 
a)       Name                        M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
b)       LEI                         549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
4.       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each 
        Description of the financial instrument 
 
a) 
 
        Identification Code 
                                   GB00BFYYL325 
b)       Nature of the transaction               Purchase of Shares 
                                   Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s)                GBP0.9618    12,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 27.03.2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380521 
EQS News ID:  2108370 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2108370&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
