CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Friday announced that the federal election will be held on May 3.Opinion polls suggest that it will be a tough race between the ruling Labor Party and the Liberal-National Coalition under opposition leader Peter Dutton, which is attempting to return to power after one term.People's dissatifaction over the rising cost-of-living is reportedly posing the biggest challenge to Albanese as he is set to campaign seeking re-election.Addressing the media after announcing the election at the parliament Friday morning, Albanese promised to address the issue.Elections are held to 150 seats in the House of Representatives and 76 seats in the Senate.The influence of independent MPs and minor parties among the voters is seen as crucial in this election and to form the next government.The Greens leader Adam Bandt says a 'minority government is coming,' while The Nationals leader David Littleproud spoke about the influence of independents.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX