ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices increased for the fifth straight month in February, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.Producer prices rose 0.7 percent monthly in February, slower than the 1.6 percent increase in January.The overall increase was mainly driven by a 2.1 percent rise in energy costs. Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods grew 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Prices for consumer goods rose slightly by 0.1 percent.Prices in the domestic market were up 0.9 percent, while those in the foreign market decreased by 0.1 percent.On a yearly basis, producer price inflation accelerated to 6.2 percent from 4.4 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX